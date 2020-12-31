alaba
Alaba wages are huge but Juve still have summer plans for him

December 31, 2020 - 9:30 pm

David Alaba is set to become one of the best available free agents in the market next summer.

Calciomercato says it is now certain that he will not be signing a new Bayern Munich contract.

The Austrian had been struggling to reach an agreement on extending his stay with the European champions.

But Bayern has failed to meet his contract demands, and he will now be able to speak with other teams from next month.

Juventus faces competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid for his signature.

The report says that Alaba’s salary demand is the main sticking point in him finding a new team.

The demands he is making would see him earn more than Matthijs de Ligt if he signed for Juve.

However, Juventus still have him in mind, regardless. The defender will not be moving next month, so that gives Juve another six months to get themselves prepared to accommodate him.

With the likes of Sami Khedira leaving the club next month or in the summer, the Bianconeri will have freed some cash for Alaba’s wages when the summer comes around.

