Alaba’s contract demands revealed as he edges closer to leaving Bayern Munich

Juventus is one of the teams that is looking to sign David Alaba as he heads out of Bayern Munich.

The Austrian is one of the best defenders in Europe at the moment and he had wanted to remain with the European champions.

However, after several offers, the Bavarians have decided to allow him to leave and he might run down his deal to join another team for free.

Calciomercato has now revealed what his contract demands are, preparing Juventus for what they need to do to land their man.

The report claims that the Austrian defender wants to earn 15m euros per season in the next deal that he signs.

This amount shouldn’t be too big for Juventus even though the coronavirus pandemic has made things a little difficult for the club.

They still need to sign Paulo Dybala on to a new deal and signing Alaba as one of the club’s top earners has to be worth it.

Money is expected to flow back into football soon as there is a number of potentially good coronavirus vaccine candidates out there that might allow fans to return to the stadium soon and get things back to normal.

The report also claims that Juventus will have to beat competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool to sign him.