Juventus have agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kerim Alajbegovic, with the 18-year-old rejecting Chelsea’s advances to move to Turin, according to Football Transfers.

Sky Sport Germany first reported the full agreement between Juventus and Leverkusen, with transfer journalist Nicolo Schira subsequently alleging that Alajbegovic snubbed Chelsea specifically because the Stamford Bridge club could not guarantee him first-team football – proposing instead an initial loan spell at affiliate Strasbourg. Gianluca Di Marzio has since confirmed the deal from the Italian side, with the player now waiting on clearance to fly to Turin for his medical.

Kerim Alajbegovic in action during a football match.

Fee Structure and Background

Juventus and Leverkusen have agreed a fee of an initial €33 million, rising to €40m with add-ons and including a sell-on clause. Leverkusen had reacquired Alajbegovic from RB Salzburg this summer for €8m, activating a buy-back clause following his impressive campaign in Austria – nine goals and three assists – and a World Cup in which he netted for Bosnia and Herzegovina against Qatar in the group stage.

The Bosnian had originally left Leverkusen’s academy for Salzburg in a €2m deal last summer, but his rapid development put him firmly on the radar of clubs across Europe. Roma, Napoli and Atalanta were all reported to have monitored the situation, though it is Juventus who moved decisively, assuring Alajbegovic of a genuine first-team role as the decisive factor in his decision.

Chelsea Undone by Strasbourg Clause

Chelsea’s pursuit was complicated by Xabi Alonso’s inability to promise the teenager direct involvement after the club’s record signing of Morgan Rogers. The Strasbourg loan proposal proved fatal to their chances, with Alajbegovic unwilling to delay a step into senior top-flight football. It continues a pattern of transfer friction between the two clubs – Juventus had previously rejected a Chelsea bid for Andrea Cambiaso.

Xabi Alonso during his tenure as Bayer Leverkusen manager.

The deal arrives days after Juventus collected around €40m from Tarik Muharemović’s move to Leeds United, providing the financial backdrop to move quickly on a target wanted by much of Serie A. Formalities remain, but barring a late collapse, Alajbegovic will join a Juventus squad in preseason preparation before the imminent tour to Hong Kong and Australia.