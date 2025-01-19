Juventus fear their young star Kenan Yildiz has suffered an adductor injury which could rule him out at least for the next contest.

The 19-year-old was in the starting lineup in Saturday’s big showdown against Milan which ended in a 2-0 victory for Thiago Motta’s men. The Turkiye international started on the right wing and had a decent 45 minutes, but was seen grimacing in pain while holding his leg after aiming towards Mike Maignan’s goal late in the first half.

The teenager remained on the pitch until the half-time whistle, but was nowhere to be seen after the interval, with Timothy Weah replacing him on the pitch.

In his interview with DAZN (via IlBianconero), Motta revealed that his player felt discomfort in his adductor.

Therefore, the youngster will surely undergo the required medical tests in the coming days to reveal the extent of the physical issue. In the meantime, the Bianconeri will be holding their breath while anxiously anticipating the results.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus are already without Francisco Conceicao, though he’s expected to make his return in the next few days. And in any case, the Bayern Munich youth product remains a key player for Juventus thanks to his elusive skillset and ability to play almost everywhere in the final third.

Hence, Motta would loathe to lose the services of his Number 10 while the club is in the midst of a gauntlet of fixtures. Juve’s next contest is a crucial Champions League away clash against Club Brugge, which will be followed by a trip to Napoli to take on the Serie A league leaders, before ending their UCL group-stage campaign by hosting Benfica at home.

This season, Yildiz has thus far contributed with six goals and five assists in all competitions, cementing himself as a pillar upfront.