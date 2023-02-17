Alban Lafont insists Nantes played their game against Juventus

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont has reacted to their 1-1 draw against Juventus last night and insisted they played their game.

Juve faced the French side in their first Europa League game of the season and hoped to make a winning start.

However, that never happened and the Bianconeri now have it all to do in the second leg of the fixture.

Max Allegri’s men are one of the favourites for the competition, so Nantes was expected to struggle in the fixture.

However, the result shows the French side held its own in the match and will now eye an upset in the return leg.

Lafont said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We knew we should have suffered and it would have been tough. And I also personally knew that I should confront fast attackers, but I think I did my part, as the defense did, to which I congratulate you on the way you managed to contain their attack. However, we managed to play our game and score a goal. The qualification is open, now we will have a knockout match. We will have to better prepare for the Nantes game, focusing on this challenge. We hope to prove our value again on return.”

Juve FC Says

Nantes will consider the draw as a very good result and we consider it the opposite. However, the French side is to be respected and this fixture’s return leg gives us a chance to win.

Our guys now know they must play a very good game to beat the French club.