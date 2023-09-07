Last season, Juventus finally found some balance in the middle of the park thanks to the dynamic trio of Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli and Nicolò Fagioli.

The Frenchman served as a box-to-box midfielder on the left side of the midfield-three, while Fagioli added some flair on the opposite side. For his part, Locatelli sat deep and shielded the backline.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Max Allegri could introduce some tweaks in the coming weeks.

The source believes the Juventus manager could alternate the roles of Fagioli and Locatelli.

Albanese explains that despite settling into a Regista role in recent seasons, the former Sassuolo man remains a natural box-to-box midfielder.

On the other hand, the Ex-Cremonese star may be more accustomed to a deep-lying playmaker role.

The journalist recalls how Allegri had once tipped Fagioli to become a Regista in the future. So has the time come for the 22-year-old to be handed the keys in the middle of the park?

Juve FC say

This is certainly an intriguing proposal, but Allegri might be reluctant to apply it at the moment and risk offsetting the balance.

With Fagioli in a deeper role, the Bianconeri would be able to build better from the back. However, the coach certainly appreciates Locatelli’s ability to break up the play and protect his teammates at the back.

So this change, if it ever occurs, might not ensue as swiftly as Albanese expects.