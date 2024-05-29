Juventus are keen to maintain the services of Adrien Rabiot who remains central to the club’s project.

From Max Allegri to Thiago Motta, the Bianconeri are prepared for a drastic change. Nevertheless, the Frenchman’s importance to the cause remains a common thread.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese names the reasons why the Old Lady is determined to keep the 29-year-old at Continassa.

As the source explains, Rabiot is an old teammate of Motta, having played side-by-side at Paris Saint-Germain. Therefore, the Italo-Brazilian is well-familiar with the capabilities of the France international, and considers him integral to his playing system.

For their part, Juventus fear that replacing the 2022 World Cup finalist won’t be an easy task, as the club would have to splash a figure between 45 and 50 million euros on a top-notch replacement.

Therefore, Albanese believes the Bianconeri could be willing to offer the midfielder a slight pay rise when they meet his mother/agent Veronique Rabiot in the coming days,

Juve could offer the player a salary of 9 million euros between the fixed part and add-ons.

Moreover, the journalist believes Allegri’s departure won’t have a major impact on Rabiot’s final decision. After all, his priority is to play in the Champions League next season, something that Juventus could offer this time.

Nevertheless, the player has previously spoken about his desire to play in the Premier League, so an interesting offer from the English shores could sway him away from Turin.

But in the meantime, we must wait for the outcome of the imminent meeting between Juventus and the player’s agent. The next few days could be decisive on this front.