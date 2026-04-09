Juventus are still inclined towards selling Michele Di Gregorio, who has recently lost his starting spot under Luciano Spalletti.

The 28-year-old rose to prominence during his time at Monza, and ended up signing for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024 after being named the Best Goalkeeper in Serie A during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Milan native had a decent first season in Turin, but he endured some challenging times earlier in the 2025/26 campaign, prompting Spalletti to demote him and field Mattia Perin as a starter.

Can Michele Di Gregorio resurrect his Juventus career?

On Monday, Perin suffered a slight physical problem during the win over Genoa. Therefore, the 33-year-old was hooked at half-time, allowing Di Gregorio to make his first appearance in weeks.

The Inter youth product ended up saving the day for Juventus by producing a stellar save on Aaron Martin’s penalty kick, and then the follow-up shot, thus maintaining the Old Lady’s 2-0 goal advantage.

A visibly emotional Di Gregorio looked relieved, and many feel this could signal the beginning of a more positive chapter.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the goalkeeper remains on his way out of the club.

As the source explains, Di Gregorio appears to be more popular outside Continassa, hinting that Damien Comolli and the rest of the Juventus hierarchy don’t rate him too highly, not to mention Spalletti, who reduced his role in the team.

Comolli & Spalletti ready to move on from Di Gregorio

Di Gregorio was identified as the ideal profile to join the project launched by former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli in collaboration with Thiago Motta.

But with both men long gone, the shot-stopper is unlikely to dwell in Turin beyond the current campaign, unless he manages to pull off a remarkable return to prominence in the few remaining weeks.

In the meantime, the Juventus management has been keeping tabs on several potential replacements, including Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, who played under Spalletti during their time together at Roma in the 2016/17 campaign.