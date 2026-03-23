Barcelona are reportedly interested in Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso, but they will have to shell out a significant transfer fee.

The 26-year-old is considered one of the finest full-backs in Serie A, and he has been a regular feature for the Bianconeri as well as the Italian national team since 2023.

While his form hasn’t been entirely convincing this season, the player’s place in the team has never been in doubt, especially under Luciano Spalletti, who had also heavily relied on his services during their time together with the Azzurri.

Barcelona preparing onslaught for Andrea Cambiaso

The Genoa youth product is tied to Juventus with a contract valid until June 2029, but he has been attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

In January 2025, Cambiaso was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, but the two clubs weren’t able to reach an agreement on the transfer fee.

While the Cityzens’ interest has now cooled, a report on Monday revealed that Barcelona are now considering a summer onslaught for the Juventus wing-back, who they consider an ‘ideal’ profile for Hansi Flick’s team.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese has now added weight to the story, confirming that the Blaugrana have indeed enquired about the Italian international.

Juventus seeking at least €50m for Cambiaso

According to Albanese, Juventus have no desire to deprive themselves of Cambiaso’s services. After all, the Genoa native is considered their first-choice full-back/wing-back, and he’s capable of covering both flanks.

Nevertheless, every player has a price, especially at a club that is continuously struggling to balance the books.

Therefore, the journalist believes that Juventus would be willing to entertain offers worth €50 million and beyond. On the other hand, any bid that falls below this threshold won’t be considered.

The source thus expects Barcelona to closely monitor Cambiaso between now and the end of the season before deciding whether or not he’s worthy of such a hefty fee.

The Juventus man has thus far made 39 appearances this season, contributing with three goals and four assists.