Juventus will reportedly bring Arthur Melo back into the fold after giving up on finding him a new club this summer.

The Brazilian managed to put his career back on the right track with a positive loan stint at Fiorentina, only to find himself among the outcasts at Thiago Motta’s court.

At this stage, Cristiano Giuntoli has already sorted the future of all outcasts. While the likes of Federico Chiesa, Mattia De Sciglio and Moise Kean have been sold, Weston McKennie and Arkadiusz Milik managed to find their way back to the squad.

And with Filip Kostic now finalizing his transfer to Fenerbahce, Arthur becomes the last remaining exile at Continassa.

So according to Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus will decide to reinstate Arthur in the squad.

The 28-year-old will have the opportunity to prove his worth to Motta between now and January. If he doesn’t manage to convince, the club will try to sell him again in the middle of the season.

Albanese believes a return to Brazil could be on the cards in the winter.

Moreover, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira also weighs in on the same story. He notes that Arthur’s salary of 5.5 million euros proved too high for all suitors. On the other hand, a mid-season transfer could be more affordable.

Arthur joined Juventus in the summer of 2020 on the back of a controversial swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic head to Barcelona.

The Brazilian spent two underwhelming campaigns in Turin followed by an injury-plagued loan stint at Liverpool.