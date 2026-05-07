Juventus are bracing themselves for what should be an eventful summer, as an entire lineup of players could head towards the exit door.

The management will be hoping to recruit top-notch profiles capable of raising the quality of the squad, like Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

However, the Serie A giants can only make room for these luxurious additions by offloading some of their own.

In his latest column for La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese forms a lineup of eleven players with varying but plausible chances of leaving Juventus in the coming months.

Gatti, Cabal & many others tipped to leave Juventus

As mentioned above, the Serie A giants are keen to sign Alisson, who has reportedly given the green light for the move. Therefore, one of Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin must vacate their place in the squad, if not both.

Moreover, Juventus are seeking a quality right-back/right wing-back, and Emil Holm is not at the top of their shortlist. Nevertheless, the Swede could be given another chance if Bologna agree to extend his loan spell.

Federico Gatti also appears to be on his way out after being relegated to the bench since Luciano Spalletti’s arrival. The defender feels he deserves a more prominent role, and some Premier League clubs would reportedly be happy to accommodate him.

Juan Cabal’s time at Juventus has been wrecked by injuries, so he’s not expected to survive the cut. Fellow left-back Andrea Cambiaso isn’t necessary on the transfer list, but Juventus would entertain suitable offers.

Juventus need a midfield revamp

The Bianconeri also need new midfielders, as Teun Koopmeiners, Fabio Miretti and Vasilije Adzic weren’t able to convince, at least not on a consistent basis. The Montenegrin teenager should be loaned out, but even a permanent sale could be considered.

Lois Openda represents the biggest headache for Damien Comolli and Co., as attracting buyers will be challenging considering his disastrous campaign and inflated book value.

Filip Kostic’s fate has been sealed, as the management will allow his contract to run out. On the other hand, Arkadiusz Milik still has another year on his deal, but Juventus are hoping to find an agreement with his entourage to terminate it following another injury-wrecked campaign.

Juventus departees (4-3-3): Di Gregorio/Perin; Holm, Gatti, Cabal, Cambiaso; Miretti, Koopmeiners, Adzic; Openda, Milik, Kostic