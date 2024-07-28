Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is being tipped to leave the club before the summer ends, and it appears that the player has given his preference to one particular club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist, the Italian will have his first technical meeting with the club’s new manager Thiago Motta in the next few days.

The 26-year-old wasn’t involved in the club’s pre-season camp in Germany as the management granted him a few more days of rest following his marriage.

Nevertheless, Chiesa has been training at Continassa awaiting the return of Motta and his main host.

This will be an interesting summit between the two men given how the coach considers the player ill-suited to his tactical system.

In the meantime, Chiesa remains on the market due to his expiring contract, and his agent Fali Ramadini is now in London as he looks to find his client accommodation in the Premier League.

As Albanese explains the Euro 2020 winner has attracted interest from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Nevertheless, the Italian journalist names Manchester United as Chiesa’s preferred destination.

Aside from the English admirers, Chiesa also has local suitors in the shape of Roma and Napoli, as Daniele De Rossi and Antonio Conte are reportedly intrigued by the player.

The source also names Bayern Munich as another European giant keeping an eye on the situation.

For their part, Juventus are requesting a figure between 25 and 30 million euros to part ways with their winger.

However, Albanese believes the Bianconeri could end up dropping their asking price, as selling Chiesa is important to balance the books and save circa 12 million euros in gross wages.