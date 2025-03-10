While the future of Juventus manager Thiago Motta is anything but certain, Giovanni Albanese explains when we’ll be getting a definitive answer in this regard.

Last summer, the 42-year-old was anointed by Cristiano Giuntoli as the ideal profile to co-lead the new project. The Juventus Football Director saw in the former Bologna coach an inspired young tactician capable of implementing a progressive style of play while simultaneously collecting positive results.

Despite the hurdles suffered at the start of the season, the management remained fully behind the tactician, considering them natural obstacles in the thorny path towards recovery. But in recent weeks, the situation has gotten out of hand. The club endured back-to-back eliminations from the Champions League and Coppa Italia, before suffering their worst home defeat in Serie A in 57 years.

Motta will try to salvage the campaign with a fourth-place finish, but that might be enough to keep him in his post.

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus won’t take any hasty decisions, so the Italian Brazilian manager will remain in the dugout until the end of the Serie A season for sure. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be on the plane when the team heads to the United States to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup which kickstarts in mid-June.

As Albanese explains, if the hierarchy is going to wield the axe on Motta’s tenure, this decision will ensue after the last Serie A fixture, and before the World Cup kickoff.

“There are now evaluations on Thiago Motta at this time,” confirmed the journalist during his appearance on Sportitalia.

“This means that today the Juventus management does not intend to question the coach for this defeat, but remains faithful to the line that we have told you about in recent weeks, but his situation has worsened even more in light of this result.

“Juve will take stock at the end of this championship. I am talking about the Serie A campaign and not the season as a whole, because, if they were to separate from Thiago Motta, this would ensue before the Club World Cup.”