Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson believes they could have defeated Juventus after their 1-1 draw last night.

Juve faced a very stubborn Genoa side that is always tough to contend with when they play at home, and the Bianconeri could not overcome their resilience.

Juve took the lead from the penalty spot and had other opportunities to secure the win. However, the men in black and white couldn’t find that decisive goal, and Genoa, equally eager to threaten the Old Lady, had their moments.

In the end, the game concluded as a draw, with both clubs sharing the spoils. Gudmundsson expresses his belief that they could have won, even though he acknowledges that they will gladly take the draw over a defeat.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think it’s a very important point, we played well and compactly against a very important team like Juventus. I think we even had the chance to gain three points, but we’re holding on to this draw.”

Juve FC Says

Because the game ended in a share of the spoils, Genoa can feel that they could have won, but we have ourselves to blame for not finishing them off when we had the chances to do so.