Juventus’ decision to sell Alberto Costa to FC Porto just six months ago is increasingly being viewed as a puzzling move, especially given the progress the Portuguese right back was beginning to make at the club. At the time of his departure, Costa was showing clear signs that he possessed the quality and potential required to succeed in Turin, making the timing of the transfer difficult to understand in hindsight.

Regret Over Right Back Decision

Juventus chose to bring in the more experienced Joao Mario as part of the arrangement, believing his familiarity and maturity would provide greater immediate reliability. However, that expectation has not been met. Mario has struggled to make a convincing impact since his arrival and has spent the last few weeks on the bench. Luciano Spalletti has shown little confidence in his abilities, with the manager unconvinced by the skill set Mario has offered so far.

While Juventus continues to work with the player in an attempt to extract better performances, the situation has fuelled the perception that allowing Costa to leave was a mistake. The contrast between Costa’s upward trajectory before his departure and Mario’s difficulties since arriving has only intensified scrutiny of the club’s decision-making. As the season progresses, the lack of consistency at right back has become more noticeable, highlighting what Juventus may have lost by sanctioning the sale.

Inter Move Could Compound Mistake

The situation could become even more uncomfortable for Juventus in the coming weeks. Alberto Costa may be set for a return to Serie A, with Inter Milan showing interest in signing him during the January transfer window. Such a move would have been unthinkable in the summer, as Juventus would not have agreed to sell him directly to a domestic rival. His transfer to Porto, however, has created a pathway for Inter to act.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter’s interest is genuine and has been developing behind the scenes for several weeks. The report suggests that talks are expected to accelerate soon, with the intention of completing the deal in the near future. If the transfer goes through, Costa would have the opportunity to return to Italy and demonstrate his qualities at the highest level.

For Juventus, seeing a former player thrive in Serie A while wearing the colours of a direct rival would be a bitter outcome. It would further underline the cost of a decision that already appears questionable, particularly if Costa proves capable of delivering the performances Juventus is currently missing.