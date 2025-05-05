Juventus could be set to part ways with Alberto Costa who failed to impress in his cameo against Bologna on Sunday evening.

Sometimes, one moment can either elevate or doom a career. Unfortunately for Costa, he may have already squandered his chance.

The 21-year-old was a relative unknown when he made his January transfer from Vitoria Guimaraes to Juventus. Nevertheless, fans and observers were intrigued, as Cristiano Giuntoli has developped a knack for poaching unsung talent, especially during his time at Carpi and Napoli.

Nevertheless, Costa has been a mere benchwarmer since his arrival in Turin, only making seven appearances off the bench between the Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Costa wastes his chance against Bologna

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Portuguese was given around 25 minutes to prove his worth when Andrea Cambiaso succumbed to injury in the middle of the second half.

Shortly after his introduction, Weston McKennie picked up Costa in front of goal. However, the latter scuffed his first shot, taking too much time to aim, which allowed Lukasz Skorupski to come off his line and comfortably block the right-back’s tame attempt.

According to IlBianconero, this wasted opportunity could depict Costa’s Juventus career, as the player is now heavily tipped to leave in the summer.

Alberto Costa set to leave Juventus

The youngster has already been expected to depart by the end of the season after failing to carve himself a place in Thiago Motta’s system or Igor Tudor’s. Moreover, his most recent display hasn’t done him any favours.

In addition to the wasted opportunity, the wingback also gave away possession on other occasions.

The source adds that several clubs in Portugal have expressed their interest in Costa who could be set for a summer homecoming.