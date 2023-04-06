Alberto Di Chiara admits he would prefer to face Inter Milan over Juventus

Former Fiorentina man Alberto Di Chiara has discussed the possibility of La Viola playing in the final of the Coppa Italia.

They are facing Cremonese in the other semi-final while Juventus takes on Inter Milan.

The Juve and Inter game remains in the balance, but Fiorentina won the first leg of their match against Cremona and are very likely to secure a place in the final.

This means the winner of the Bianconeri vs Inter game will face them to win the trophy and Di Chiara admits he would love to face Inter Milan over Juventus.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Conference is always an important competition, which you have to face and win, precisely in a period in which we are no longer protagonists in Europe. For Fiorentina, the main goal is to arrive in the Italian Cup final, if you win it you really made a great year. The opponent? I would prefer Inter because Juventus would load the challenge more”.

Juve FC Says

The game against Inter is likely to be our toughest in the competition and if we eliminate them at this semi-final stage, we can be confident that we will win the competition.

However, beating the Nerazzurri will be a tough task and our boys must be prepared to secure victory in Milan.