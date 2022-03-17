Albiol admits 3-0 was not a fair result for Juventus’ efforts

Villarreal defender, Raul Albiol, admits it is harsh for Juventus to lose 3-0 to them in the Champions League last night.

The Spanish side stunned the Bianconeri with three strikes late in the game to earn passage to the quarterfinal of the competition.

It was an enormous blow to Juve, and the Bianconeri will feel hard done by because they had been in control of the game in the first half.

The former Napoli defender admits Juve did well in the first half and probably should have taken their chances.

However, when his side took the lead, they found more space and exploited them to score two more times.

He said via Football Italia: “I think the 3-0 result is harsh, as Juve had to attack at that point to get back into it and we scored another two goals.

“It was a very balanced game, they created far more opportunities than we did in the first half, but we waited for the right moment, held our nerve and pounced.

“In the Champions League, you pay for the slightest error and the penalty to put us 1-0 up was a heavy blow for Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

We have no excuse for losing that game because we should have been in control.

It was in our home, and we had them pinned to their half for much of the first half.

If we keep losing matches despite dominating the game, we will not win a trophy soon.