Carlos Alcaraz, following his recent loan move to Juventus from Southampton, has expressed his longstanding admiration for the Bianconeri, revealing a deep-seated affinity for the club that dates back to his formative years.

Having completed his transfer to the Allianz Stadium in January, Alcaraz is eager to leave a lasting impression and establish himself within the Juventus ranks. His tenure at Southampton showcased his capabilities as a key contributor, thus meriting his move to Juventus.

With a limited timeframe of five months to demonstrate his worth and secure a permanent deal with the club, Alcaraz is determined to seize the opportunity and fulfil his aspirations of representing Juventus on a permanent basis.

In a recent interview, Alcaraz disclosed his enduring affection for Juventus, citing his frequent selection of the club in video games such as PlayStation.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I chose Juventus because great players have come through here. By taking Juventus I chose the best players and it was an advantage… If I couldn’t choose it I got angry and sometimes I didn’t even play…”.

Alcaraz is warming his way into our hearts, and his latest admission could be pivotal in his relationship with us.

However, he still has to meet on-field expectations to make the club sign him permanently.