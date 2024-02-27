Juventus January signing Carlos Alcaraz will be making his full debut for the club this Sunday against Napoli.

Max Allegri was left with a major headache as Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot sustained knocks during last weekend’s victory over Frosinone.

The Frenchman left the pitch after injuring his big toe, while the American dislocated his shoulder towards the end of the match.

The duo will definitely miss this weekend’s action, and also risk skipping the ensuing encounters against Atalanta and Genoa.

This leaves the coach with a depleted midfield department that is also missing the suspended Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Manuel Locatelli is the only remaining automatic starter for Juventus in midfield, while Alcaraz will almost certainly get the nod.

The 21-year-old joined the Bianconeri on the final day of the January transfer session, completing a loan switch with the option to buy from Southampton.

The Argentine made his debut against Inter coming in as a late substitute. He then went on to make another two substitute appearances against Hellas Verona and Frosinone.

The Turin-based newspaper therefore tips Alcaraz to earn his first start in Juventus colors in what will be an intense battle at the Maradona Stadium.

As for the remaining midfield spot, the source believes it remains up for grabs, with three players vying for the role.

Fabio Miretti is facing competition from Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, while teenager Joseph Nonge could also enter the fray, even if he remains an outside option.