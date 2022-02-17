Aldo Agroppi admits Juventus should beat Torino but he doesn’t rule out a surprise

Former Torino star, Aldo Agroppi, has admitted that Juventus are the favourites ahead of the match between both Turin sides this weekend.

The Bianconeri have returned to form at the start of this year after they bolstered their squad with some very impressive names.

They would be keen to ensure that they can get all the points and are in better form among both clubs.

However, in derbies, a team’s form rarely counts and Torino would look to get a win against the predictions of everyone.

Agroppi is very sure that Juve is the better side, and the Bianconeri has all it takes for them to win the fixture.

However, he is still leaving a small room for surprises because football can be unpredictable sometimes.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I have to be honest: I expect to lose. Those others are stronger than us, no doubt. Then, if the surprise comes out, I would be the happiest of the Torino fans.

With my statement I underline a fact: Juventus are stronger on the Torino card. Logically they start as favorites, but sport teaches that in practice we they may be surprised.”

Juve FC Says

Although Juve is the favourite to win the game, we cannot allow our superior form to make us complacent.

The game against Torino will be tough because it is a derby and they will want to prove a point.

We need to see it that way too and also consider that a win will put us in a very good position mentally ahead of our Champions League game against Villarreal.