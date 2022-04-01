Aldo Serena chooses which investment was better, Ronaldo or Vlahovic

Former Juventus striker, Aldo Serena, has given his opinion on two of the club’s signings in the last few seasons.

The Bianconeri are accustomed to making big-name purchases and have just smashed the January transfer record to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

Before the Serbian joined them, they had Cristiano Ronaldo on their books, having signed him from Real Madrid in 2018.

Ronaldo was already 30+ when he joined the club and he left in the summer, having scored at least 100 goals for the Bianconeri.

Vlahovic is now the main goal-scorer for Max Allegri’s side and his career at the club is just taking off.

The Serbian cost the club €80m, while Ronaldo moved to the Allianz Stadium for over €100m. Serena thinks signing Vlahovic was a much better investment.

He said as quoted by Football Italia: “Vlahovic is 22 and he can be helpful for many years. When Ronaldo joined Juventus he was already in his 30s and despite being a big professional and scoring many goals, he was already in the final part of his career when he arrived.”

Juve FC Says

At the time Ronaldo joined Juve, he was arguably the best player in the world despite his age, and we needed that star power in the team.

Vlahovic has also joined us at a great time in his career and the Serbian will spend more time at the club than Ronaldo, but both of them are great signings from different windows.