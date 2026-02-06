Atalanta eliminated Juventus from the Coppa Italia last night following a 3-0 victory in Bergamo, leaving the Bianconeri at risk of finishing the season without silverware unless they secure the Champions League or Scudetto. The Italian Cup had been viewed as a realistic opportunity for Luciano Spalletti in his first season as Juventus manager, particularly given the team’s strong form in recent weeks.

Coppa Italia exit and season implications

Juventus had been working hard to ensure a successful conclusion to the campaign, with ambitions to win the Coppa Italia and secure a top-four finish in Serie A. Achieving either objective would have marked a significant achievement for Spalletti’s side. The defeat to Atalanta, however, highlights areas where the team fell short, and despite being regarded as a stronger squad than La Dea, Juventus failed to find the net in the fixture.

The result serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of cup competitions and the importance of clinical finishing. While Juventus remain competitive on other fronts, the loss in Bergamo will be viewed as a missed opportunity to claim tangible success this season.

Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Attack comparison and analysis

Former striker Aldo Serena, who has closely followed both teams, has commented on a key difference in their attacking play. As cited by Tuttojuve, he said, “Atalanta have Krstovic and Scamacca, two central strikers who know how to move in the box to score goals, but also to help others. For the second goal, the number 90 went beyond the near post to pass the ball. In Bergamo, they have two, at Juve they don’t have a single one.”

Serena’s observation emphasises Juventus’ lack of a comparable central striking presence capable of creating and finishing chances in key moments. Atalanta’s movement and coordination in attack proved decisive, highlighting an area where Juventus may need reinforcement if they hope to convert dominance into goals in future competitions.

The Coppa Italia exit underlines the challenges Spalletti faces in balancing defensive solidity with offensive efficiency as Juventus continue their campaign.