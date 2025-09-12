A year ago, Thiago Motta was appointed manager of Juventus, joining from Bologna with an impressive reputation for the style of football he had developed there. Although he had not yet lifted managerial trophies, his Bologna side played a highly regarded brand of the game that convinced Juventus to entrust him with the task of reshaping their squad.

The Brazilian-Italian coach was handed considerable authority, including the power to gradually phase out players who did not fit into his plans. Backed by new signings, his Juventus team began brightly and enjoyed a strong first half of the campaign. Optimism surrounded his appointment, with supporters hopeful he could restore the Bianconeri to the top.

As the season wore on, however, Motta’s side faltered. Performances became inconsistent, results dipped, and the clarity of his tactical ideas began to blur. Ultimately, the club chose to part ways with him during the March international break, replacing him with Igor Tudor. Since then, Juventus has shown signs of recovery, with players and fans alike regaining confidence.

A Clearer Approach under Tudor

The distinction between the two managers has been a subject of discussion. Aldo Serena, speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, noted, “He seems like a basic coach to me. He doesn’t pursue complex playing ideas. Unlike Thiago Motta, he places players in their roles without inventing bizarre alternatives. Then, coaches aside, it’s crucial for Juventus to have Bremer fully recovered. He’s a one-man show. He’s an indispensable leader in making the defence impenetrable. A great asset.”

Serena’s remarks highlight how Tudor’s pragmatic approach contrasts with Motta’s tendency toward tactical experimentation. By keeping players in their natural positions, Tudor has reduced confusion and strengthened the team’s cohesion.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead

Neither Motta nor Tudor is yet considered world-class, but Tudor’s early success suggests he could surpass what Motta managed at Juventus. His reliance on organisation, clarity, and key individuals such as Bremer offers the team a stronger foundation. With greater consistency and discipline, Juventus may now be in a better position to challenge more seriously for honours.