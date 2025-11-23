FLORENCE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 22: Daniele Doveri referee reacts during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus FC at Artemio Franchi on November 22, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Legendary Italian striker Aldo Serena slams the officiating team in charge of Saturday’s contest between Fiorentina and Juventus after the controversial penalty incident. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Dusan Vlahovic, who was a target of shameful racial abuse from the home crowd at the Artemio Franchi, thought he had won a spot-kick early on.

The Serbian was about to skip past Pablo Mari after a deft backheel. However, the Spanish defender grabbed hold of the Serbian striker, and the two men were then involved in a physical tussle that ended with both going to the ground.

Daniele Doveri officiating Fiorentina and Juventus contest (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

After the challenge, match official Daniele Doveri pointed towards the spot without any hesitation. However, Marco Guida, in the VAR booth, wasn’t convinced by the decision, so he summoned the referee to the monitor for an on-field review.

Afterwards, Doveri decided to overturn the decision, deny Juventus what many considered an obvious penalty.

Aldo Serena insists Dusan Vlahovic & Juventus deserved a spot-kick

For his part, Serena noted that Mari was the one who instigated the physical tussle, and didn’t even have the intention to play the ball.

Therefore, the 65-year-old insists that the Bianconeri should have been awarded a spot-kick.

“For me, the intention is the first thing that counts. Pablo Mari ignores the ball and goes after Vlahovic to stop him,” said the former Inter, Milan and Juventus striker via JuventusNews24.

“Then he starts holding him almost simultaneously, with Vlahovic trying to defend himself by doing the same. Have they ever played football? Even on the amateur level?”

This certainly isn’t the first time Juventus have been the victims of a controversial refereeing decision this season.

They have already paid the price for dubious calls in their draw against Hellas Verona and the defeat to Lazio.