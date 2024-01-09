Former Inter Milan and Juventus star Aldo Serena has unveiled the disparity between the two clubs.

As Juventus and Inter currently contend for the Serie A title, the Bianconeri have defied expectations to stay in the race.

Despite Inter possessing the league’s most formidable squad and being overwhelming favourites for the championship, they are only two points ahead of Juventus, who have managed to stay close in the league standings.

Week after week, the Bianconeri grind out tough results to keep Inter within striking distance.

It appears that the title race this season will go down to the wire, and Juventus remains resilient. While acknowledging that they might not be as strong as Inter, the key difference between the two clubs lies in their ability to grind out results and maintain competitiveness, showing a determination and tenacity that keeps them in contention for the title.

Serena believes it is in their midfield. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Does the ranking reflect the performances of Juve and Inter in Serie A? Yes, I think the ranking is right. Inter is the strongest team, which has the strongest players and has played better than the others for now. Juventus, on the other hand, hasn’t played well in certain periods, but they are a tough team with great players. The difference between the two teams is in midfield.”

Juve FC Says

We have a good midfield, but it is hard to argue that Inter has a better one.

We have been one of the top teams in the league, but we need a new midfielder this month to feel more comfortable in the second half of the term.