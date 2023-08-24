Former Juventus star Aldo Serena has commented on a potential return to the club for Alvaro Morata.

Reports claim if Juve sells Moise Kean in these final days of the transfer window, the Bianconeri will bring the Spaniard back to the club.

Juve remains one of the top sides in the country but needs to make more changes to their squad before the transfer window closes.

With Fulham and AC Milan keen on Kean, it seemed his departure would finally help them sign Romelu Lukaku.

But recent reports have linked Morata with a potential return to the club and Juve could be eager to get the deal done.

Speaking on why Juve should pursue the deal, Aldo said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Morata doesn’t have a problem if he doesn’t play as a starter, he knows the environment and the coach and is multipurpose. He would be ideal for Juve.”

Juve FC Says

A potential move for Morata is not a bad idea because we have had him on our books twice and the Spaniard has been reliable when called on.

If he returns, he could become the ideal support for our current options who need to do even better.