Juventus are close to finalising the loan signing of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain, with just a few bureaucratic processes left to complete.

The French forward has agreed to join the Bianconeri for the next six months and is expected to provide much-needed support in their attack. Juventus are pleased to have secured his services, having faced competition from Manchester United and Tottenham for his signature.

Dusan Vlahovic has shouldered the bulk of the goalscoring responsibilities for Juventus during the first half of the season, playing in most matches and carrying the offensive burden almost single-handedly. Kolo Muani’s arrival is expected to ease that pressure, offering another reliable option in attack. The Frenchman is eager to make his mark and will likely share game time with Vlahovic, either as his partner or as a rotational option.

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

However, there are doubts about whether the two strikers can effectively play together in the same system. Speaking about the potential partnership, Pundit Aldo Serena shared his scepticism, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Can he play with Vlahovic? With all things considered, it doesn’t seem like such a viable solution to me, also because we know how much Motta loves to use the wingers, who are different in the Juventus squad.

“Kolo Muani with Vlahovic, plus Yildiz on one side, Conceição on the other and Koopmeiners in midfield, it seems to me like a team with a bit too much front-wheel drive.”

Kolo Muani will need to impress if he is to secure a regular starting spot, especially if Vlahovic continues to be the focal point of the Juventus attack. The Frenchman has a significant opportunity to prove his worth during his loan spell, and his performance could determine whether he earns a more permanent place in the team.