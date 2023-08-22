With a positive pre-season and an opening-day routing of Udinese, the sounds calling for Max Allegri’s sacking have dwindled in recent days.

While many Juventus fans remain cynical, they have no other option but to hope for an improved third campaign under the 56-year-old who still has the backing of the management.

Nevertheless, former Livorno president Aldo Spinelli staunchly believes that this will be the final campaign for Allegri at Juventus.

The tactician returned to Turin in 2021 and still has a contract until 2025. But according to the former Livorno patron, who happens to be a close friend of Max, the latter is seeking redemption before leaving the club on a high note.

Spinelli explains that the 56-year-old will eventually take the most financially rewarding option and succumb to rich offers, possibly from the Saudi Pro League.

“Allegri wants a redemption, then he will leave,” revealed the 83-year-old in an interview with TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale.

“He wants redemption after a tremendously complicated year. Then, at the end of the season, he will go away to Arabia, America or wherever his services are required.

“This summer he received offers, but he has always been determined to stay to prove his worth.

“Modern Football has become difficult. The figures they offer are impossible to match. Only the English could compete with them.”

The ex-Livorno president also praised the Bianconeri for their convincing performance in Udine over the weekend.

“The players have shown character, they have shown grit and the desire to bring home the result.

“Allegri is a great coach, in recent months he had introduced seven or eight youngsters to the squad.

“Juve have the advantage of not playing in Europe. They will have to aim for the Scudetto. It’s not like they can do otherwise.

“If they regain confidence, I don’t think even Napoli will be able to keep up with them this year.”