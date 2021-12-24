Aleksander Ceferin ends the year with a dig at Andrea Agnelli and other Super League protagonists

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has aimed a dig at Juventus and other clubs who attempted to create the breakaway European Super League earlier this year.

The Bianconeri, Barcelona and Real Madrid are still insisting on the competition, but the odds of it becoming successful are much lower than before now.

Ceferin has worked hard to ensure the competition doesn’t succeed, and he had the backing of fans and some political figures around the world.

However, it seems the battle isn’t over yet with the UEFA president taking out time to send a message about the football civil war.

He said via Calciomercato: “The end of the Super League, driven by the political and popular condemnation of the whole continent, was our most significant and common victory of 2021. The last April’s attempt to create a closed Super League, which only aimed to fill the bank accounts of some clubs, threatened the values ​​that lie at the heart of the European sports model and Uefa’s mission.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League idea was too bad to garner enough support among football fans.

If the organisers had proposed a more open idea with every club competing on equal ground, it would have been easy for fans and others to support it.

The protagonists might make that change now, but it is simply too late for them to get people on their side and they probably have to drop the idea and repair their relationship with UEFA now.