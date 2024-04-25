Juventus has always signed veteran players, especially when they are available as free agents.

They will be on the lookout for anyone they can add to their squad at the end of this season, and a player has been recommended to them.

Their former star Alen Boksic has been speaking about the club and has recommended Real Madrid star Luka Modric to the Old Lady.

Modric surprisingly signed a new contract with Real Madrid before this season began, extending his stay at the Spanish club.

His contract expires at the end of the term, and he will then decide whether he will stay in Spain, join a new club, or retire after Euro 2024.

But Boksic believes the Croatian can still play at the highest level for two more seasons and urges Juventus to sign him to close the gap on Inter Milan.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Modric is blessed by God, it’s football: I would recommend him to any top club, even Juventus. I don’t know if Luka will leave Real until the end, where already this season he acted as mother hen to Bellingham and the other young players, but I’m convinced that he has another two years of high-level football under his belt. Modric alone would not be enough to reach Inter, who deservedly won the Scudetto by a landslide, but he would give a good hand.”

Juve FC Says

Modric has been one of the best players in the world over the last decade and has won several trophies at Real Madrid.

His experience will be valuable in our dressing room if we add him to it, but it won’t be easy to convince him to leave Madrid.