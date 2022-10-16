Alessandro Barbano says beating Torino does not mean Juventus is still not in crisis

Juventus is celebrating their 1-0 win against Torino yesterday, and it has been one of the few positives they have had this season.

The Bianconeri are having an inconsistent campaign which has put the job of their manager on the line.

Juve will be happy with that win, but they need to do more to get something from this campaign.

Juve’s next few games require wins as well and it is important that they stay humble and focused.

The Italian journalist Alessandro Barbano has responded to the win, and he warns the win does not mean the Bianconeri are no longer in crisis.

He writes via Tuttojuve:

“To say that Vlahovic ‘s goal will bring Juve out of the crisis would be a lie. The way in which the team presides over it. his penalty area, and above all his immediate surroundings, is embarrassing, as well as unlikely.”

Juve FC Says

We are still in crisis, and it would only have been more embarrassing if we had not beaten Torino.

Winning the game shows we still have some pride we want to protect.

However, the players must take this form into the next few matches and show they can deliver on the team’s targets this term.