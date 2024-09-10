Alessandro Bastoni has emerged as one of the leading figures in the Italian national team and has been a consistent starter for an extended period.

The Inter Milan defender is regarded as one of the best in his position across Europe and has demonstrated remarkable consistency for both club and country.

Italy relies on him as a key defensive leader, a role he is well-suited for, having been part of the team alongside two Italian legends.

Those legends are Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, who were instrumental in mentoring Bastoni and preparing him to eventually take on their roles.

As new defenders look up to Bastoni as an inspirational figure, he has reflected on his time playing alongside Chiellini and Bonucci.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I worked my way up behind two sacred monsters like Bonucci and Chiellini, I try to pass on to the younger ones the experience that they passed on to me”.

Bonucci and Chiellini are two of the best players who have ever played for the Azzurri, so it is not a surprise that Bastoni is giving them this much credit.