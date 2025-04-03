Alessandro Bastoni is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in Europe and has been lauded for his exceptional performances on the pitch. While many defenders coming through Italy’s youth ranks are often associated with the country’s traditional, no-nonsense defensive style, Bastoni has distinguished himself as a modern centre-back who is not only strong defensively but also adept at contributing to his team’s offensive play.

Italy’s defensive tradition is renowned for its focus on tactical discipline and tough, traditional defending. However, Bastoni has shown that he is not bound by these old-school principles. His technical ability and intelligence on the ball make him one of the most well-rounded defenders in contemporary football. Constantly compared to some of Italy’s top defensive talents, Bastoni was recently asked to name the best defenders based on specific qualities during an interview.

According to Football Italia, when asked about his choice for the defender with the best sense of positioning, Bastoni immediately pointed to Giorgio Chiellini. The Juventus legend, known for his leadership and defensive awareness, is one of the most respected defenders of his generation. For anticipating attacks, Bastoni selected Fabio Cannavaro, another Juventus icon who was celebrated for his anticipation and reading of the game.

When asked to pick the third-best defender in his opinion, Bastoni placed Chiellini just behind Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos. This highlights the admiration he holds for Chiellini, who has been a stalwart of Juventus’ defence for years. While Bastoni did not live through the prime years of some of these legendary defenders, his choices reflect a deep respect for the defensive icons who paved the way for modern players like him.

Juventus has been fortunate to have some of the finest defenders in the game’s history, and Bastoni’s recognition of figures such as Chiellini and Cannavaro further underscores the club’s legacy of world-class defensive talent.