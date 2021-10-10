Alessandro Bastoni says he is learning a lot from Juventus duo

Inter Milan defender, Alessandro Bastoni has revealed that he is learning a lot from Juventus centre backs and his national teammates, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

He has partnered both defenders in the Italian team and featured prominently as the Azzurri finished third in the Nations League Final today.

He started the semi-final against Spain alongside Bonucci and was paired with Francesco Acerbi for the third-place match against Belgium today.

Both Juventus veterans are edging towards the end of their playing careers and Roberto Mancini seems to be grooming Bastoni to replace them.

The 22-year-old is also not wasting his opportunity and has been learning from them.

After Italy beat Belgium 2-1 in their game today, he spoke to the media and said they were happy to have won the match and he was happy to play at this stage.

He then spoke of the Juventus defenders and says he is learning a lot from the experienced duo.

“These are all important games, it’s good to play at this level and for Italy to be on this stage,” Bastoni told RAI Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

“We all care about these events and are happy to have won.”

On the his defensive partners, he added: “I spent the Euros behind legends like Chiellini and Bonucci, I am learning so much from them. They give me a big hand.”