Alessandro Bonan says Juventus must give Vlahovic more support

Sky Sports pundit Alessandro Bonan believes Dusan Vlahovic needs more support to perform well at Juventus.

The attacker did well for his country in the last international matches and it began a debate about his form at Juventus.

Before the international break, he suffered a goal drought at club level, which frustrated Juventus and their fans, who want more from Vlahovic.

His form in the Serbian national team suggests the striker can do better domestically and Bonan suggests he lacks support on the pitch in Turin.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Vlahovic in Juve he is often left in attack without the support of companions with whom to dialogue, this is a problem for him and I am sure that Allegri himself is aware of this. There is a need to find a way to play that favours the number 9, which remains the highest paid player in recent times but which currently represents an investment that is not making what it should, often due to its faults”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has seriously underperformed this season and his form is enough for the club to offload him at the end of it.

However, he will most likely remain and we must figure out a way for us to get the best out of him as frequently as we can.

The striker must also learn to communicate with his teammates on the pitch.