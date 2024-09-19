Juventus was eager to sign Alessandro Buongiorno this summer and hoped to make him the latest Torino player to join their ranks.

They had previously signed Gleison Bremer in a similar fashion, with the Brazilian becoming a key pillar in their defence.

Buongiorno has been a standout defender in Serie A for several seasons, delivering impressive performances for Torino. His form attracted interest from several clubs, and Juventus was confident they could secure his signature.

The Bianconeri approached Buongiorno, fully aware that he knew of their interest. However, the defender felt it would be a bad move.

Buongiorno grew up in Turin as a lifelong fan of Il Toro and has been a key player for Torino over the past few seasons. A transfer to Juventus, their fiercest rival, would have felt like a betrayal of his loyalties. He made this clear to Juve, leading the Bianconeri to shift their focus to other targets.

He has now revisited the subject after moving to Napoli instead, and when asked why he did not move to Juve, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“First of all, it seemed to me that I was betraying myself”

Buongiorno is a thorough Torino fan and he clearly did not want to spoil his reputation there.