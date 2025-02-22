Alessandro Costacurta insists that Thiago Motta needs more time to build the Juventus team that the fans all want to see. The Bianconeri are gradually getting used to the demands of their new manager after the club appointed Motta as its latest gaffer in the summer. Since his arrival, the former midfielder has been supported with some fine players over the last two transfer windows, and Juventus fans are now looking for results. They believe the club has backed the manager sufficiently, and they now expect him to produce the desired outcomes.

There are only a few months left before the season ends, and it appears that Juventus may not win a trophy this term unless they can clinch the Coppa Italia. However, Costacurta believes that Motta needs more time on the bench, as lasting changes cannot be made in a hurry. He pointed out that while Juventus may not have had immediate success, they have shown flashes of good football, and Motta is building a team that could be successful in the future.

Costacurta said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Of course. I see flashes of good football. His is becoming a real team. A good market helps him, apart from a couple of mistakes. To win, yesterday as today, you need strong players. Boniperti’s motto worked above all thanks to the technical level of the teams. The same goes for Berlusconi’s ‘we must be the strongest in the world’.”

While the fans may be frustrated by a lack of major silverware this season, Costacurta’s comments emphasise the importance of patience. Juventus has supported Motta with some of the best players he could ask for, and now, the fans want to see positive results from the club’s investments. However, as Costacurta suggests, success takes time, and the Bianconeri need to allow Motta the space to fully develop the team into a competitive force.

The club’s fans will be eager to see the rewards of their spending, but as Costacurta points out, lasting success cannot be rushed, and Motta must be given the time he needs to build the team into one capable of competing for major trophies.