Alessandro Costacurta hits back at Allegri after he criticised pundits

Max Allegri recently hit back at pundits who constantly attack his work at Juventus and the club in general.

The manager has held it for too long and finally spoke his mind, but former AC Milan man Alessandro Costacurta has replied to the Bianconeri gaffer.

Juve is not having a very good season, but the Bianconeri have also not done too badly since the campaign started and remain close to the European places despite being docked 15 points.

Costacurta said via Football Italia:

“I don’t like Juventus’ style and it’s the coach’s fault even if I understand that a player must deal with the situation he finds himself in.

“So, I don’t like the way, but I think they have a great coach, aside from what he said the other night. We didn’t say anything, but he was the one talking rubbish. We showed the figures and I think there is a certain way to answer people.

“I repeat, if someone was talking rubbish, it’s him. I am sorry, but I didn’t like it and Allegri must learn how to deal with certain situations.”

Juve FC Says

Because we have struggled this season, we have given pundits an avenue to discuss our problems out in the open.

However, the best thing to do is ignore them because they are paid to do nothing but talk, which is what they always do.

We have exceeded their expectations this season even though they constantly criticise how we play.

If the 15-point deduction is overturned, we could finish second on the league table, which means we are having a good season.