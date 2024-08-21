Nicolás González could be the next player to join Juventus this summer, as the Bianconeri target the winger for a potential transfer.

González has been in excellent form for Fiorentina and continues to impress, but he is now eager to make the move to Juve.

Fiorentina is aware of his desire, and Atalanta is also competing with Juventus for his signature.

Juventus has sidelined Federico Chiesa, one of Italy’s top wingers, and has asked Filip Kostić to find a new club, which led to Samuel Mbangula being handed his debut in their match against Como.

It seems likely that Juventus will sign a winger before the transfer window closes, and González appears to be their primary target at this stage.

Former AC Milan man and pundit Alessandro Costacurta has now spoken about what Juve can expect from the Argentinian and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“What does Nico Gonzalez bring to Juventus? He brings many virtues, tactical astuteness, a lot of technique, physicality. And in my opinion Thiago Motta likes him because he is always found at the far post when he breaks away from the other side. I don’t think there are so many players who can close down so well when you attack from the other side.”

Gonzalez has been a fine player on the wing in Serie A for some time now, and he will add some much-needed quality to our group if we complete the transfer.