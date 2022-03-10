Alessandro Costacurta says Dybala is no longer worth the money he is asking for

Former Serie A star, Alessandro Costacurta, has added his voice to the ongoing contract saga between Paulo Dybala and Juventus.

The Argentinian attacker will be out of contract by the end of this season and he hasn’t signed a new one yet.

Juve wants him to stay, and he wants to keep playing for the Bianconeri for as long as possible.

However, the club believes his contract demands are excessive considering his recent struggles to stay fit.

The Bianconeri will offer him what they believe he is worth now and former AC Milan star, Costacurta insists the attacker is past his best and Juve has better attackers in the group now.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I think he is no longer as important as he was until a few months ago. Juve now has stronger players than him and this moves much in the agreement they are trying to have. In the group, there are the strongest Italian player, Federico Chiesa, and the strongest centre-forward in Europe after Haaland, namely Vlahovic. What importance does Dybala now have within Juve? Is restarting right for him? He plays fewer and fewer games and the others are fast. It would be a heavy expense to confirm it. In my opinion, I would not confirm the figures he asks for.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala has served us very well, but all good times come to an end, and we are probably at the end of the Dybala show now.

The attacker will be a good presence in our dressing room if he remains at the club, but we cannot do everything possible to keep him.

If he truly wants to remain in Turin, then he needs to accept the club’s offer and prove his fitness.