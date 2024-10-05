Kenan Yildiz is considered the Golden Boy at Juventus and the most talented youngster at the club.

While this could make him overly confident, the Turkey international has remained humble and works hard whenever he plays for the Bianconeri.

Juventus is thrilled to have such a gifted yet grounded player in their squad and believes Yildiz will grow into a global superstar.

The young attacker has been compared to Alessandro Del Piero and has even been handed Juventus’ iconic number 10 shirt.

Yildiz continues to impress, developing into one of the club’s most important players.

In addition to his on-field charisma, reports about his attitude behind the scenes are equally positive, which has caught the attention of Del Piero himself.

Del Piero believes the Turkish starlet has everything it takes to have a successful career in the future.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He’s a guy with his head on his shoulders , he always approaches the game in the best way and in training he’s someone who gives his all , from what I’m told he’s very humble and aware that at his age he still has everything to prove and he wants to do it through work. These are the characteristics that then bear the best fruit, I wish him the best because he deserves it.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is a very big talent in European football, and his attitude on and off the field will take him far in the game.