Alessandro Del Piero is one of the former Juventus legends that fans are eager to see return to the Allianz Stadium in a non-playing role.

While the Bianconeri recently appointed Giorgio Chiellini to a position within the club, many believe Del Piero is long overdue for a similar opportunity.

Currently, the former striker enjoys his work as a pundit, frequently covering Juventus games from the media studios. However, he remains hopeful for a return to the club, eager to create new memories after the incredible history he made as a player.

With Juventus boasting several talented young players, Del Piero’s experience and guidance could help them better understand what it truly means to represent the club.

Although the call to return hasn’t come yet, it could be on the horizon. Del Piero was recently asked about the possibility of rejoining the club in an official capacity.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“It would be a really nice story to show and tell. What happened between me and Juve, in that period of time, hasn’t happened to any other player before. Someone who became a legend at Juve, who even played in Serie B, who came back and won again. 19 years is a long time.”

Juve FC Says

Having Del Piero back as a backroom staff member would be a great idea, but we trust the club officials to make the right call on decisions like that.