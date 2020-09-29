Alessandro Del Piero sends a warning to Juventus over rivals

Alessandro Del Piero has sent a serious warning to Juventus about the threat posed by Atalanta and Inter Milan as The Bianconeri bid to win a tenth consecutive league title.

Juve has won the last nine Serie A titles and they have made Andrea Pirlo their latest manager to help them win the tenth.

The former midfielder is a rookie manager, but he has some of the best players in the division in his team, headed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter Milan has become Juve’s new title challengers since they made Antonio Conte their manager and Atalanta has been growing in stature every season after earning back to back Champions League qualifications.

Del Piero fears that his former side might struggle with the title challenge being put up by these teams and he warns them to take those challenges seriously.

“Inter and Atalanta are serious candidates for the Scudetto,” Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“Atalanta have the right maturity and after that draw in Turin [last season], they have regrets.

“Lazio have quality, but will have to deal with the double commitment with the Cup. And Inter… well, we saw the five changes they made against Fiorentina and we know how decisive they can be.”

Juve started their campaign with a win against Sampdoria, but they were held to a 2-2 draw by AS Roma in their last league game, their next match will be against an equally impressive Napoli.