Alessandro Del Piero suggests why Vlahovic is struggling

Former Juventus striker Alessandro Del Piero has suggested that Dusan Vlahovic’s struggle in front of goal could be a psychological issue.

The striker has not scored in any of his last five appearances for the club and did not come close to ending that barren run in the game against Freiburg yesterday.

Juve added him to their squad a year ago because he had scored goals regularly on the books of Fiorentina.

The Serbian showed he was a world-class striker in the making and Arsenal battled hard with the Bianconeri for his signature.

He is in Turin because he chose the black and whites over the London club and now he cannot score as much as needed.

This is a burden for the club and player and Del Piero says via Football Italia:

“We all believe he has the qualities to score goals. I didn’t enjoy watching him tonight, there were a couple of situations where you have to be able to at least get a shot on goal.

“Maybe there’s a psychological aspect that isn’t right or isn’t particularly helping at the moment. The Juventus shirt comes with a lot of pressure, these matches when you don’t score weigh heavily on you.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is undeniably talented and is one player we need to help to start scoring because we invested so much in his transfer.

Without him scoring regularly, we have still been winning matches. This means if we can get him to hit top form, the club could be unstoppable.