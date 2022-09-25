Alessandro Del Piero’s agent says Juventus has not made good signings

The agent of former Juventus striker Alessandro Del Piero, Claudio Pasqualin, has delivered a verdict on their struggles in this campaign, and he blames some of their new signings.

The Bianconeri are having a poor season despite adding new names to their squad in the last transfer window.

Angel di Maria, Gleison Bremer, Filip Kostic and Paul Pogba all joined the club in the last transfer window.

On paper, these players should help the Bianconeri hit top form and become better than they were last season.

However, that hasn’t been the case so far, and there is pressure on Max Allegri to leave his post as the club’s manager.

Pasqualin has a different opinion and seems to believe they have not made the right signings.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“At Juve, there is no memory, in the last ten years, of such a difficult moment.

“And it will not be easy to put things back in order. There are problems from a technical point of view. Beyond the accidents and contingent misfortunes, the purchases were not very centered … some figures have been overestimated, especially from a tactical point of view. I cannot fail to mention Paredes and Kostic, who seem to me to be the emblem of disappointment with respect to expectations.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season for us as a club, and we need to get our acts together faster than we even plan to.

We are lucky the clubs above us on the league table are also inconsistent.

If any of them hits top form, they will open a vast gap on us.