Adrien Rabiot has been in fine form this season and he continued to make a case to be handed a new deal in the game against Empoli.

Juventus beat their opponents 4-0 and he scored twice in an excellent all-around performance.

Rabiot would be out of a contract at the end of this season and his recent performances suggest Juve would be wise to hand him a new deal.

Their former striker Alessandro Matri has compared him to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A in the last few seasons.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri has always said that for him it is essential. It is expected from him that he could score 7 or 8 goals in the championship. We are talking about a potential Milinkovic-Savic, for physicality and peculiarity, because he knows how to move without the ball. He must be more incisive.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot’s goals have been critical to us this term and he is set to score even more from midfield.

This is great because it helps us to stop relying on our attackers for goals, which is a recipe for winning more games.

The comparison with Milinkovic-Savic is deserved because of his recent performances, but we need more consistency from him.