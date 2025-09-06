Former Juventus striker Alessandro Matri has shared his views on Igor Tudor’s tenure as Juventus manager, emphasising that the Croatian should be entrusted with the role on a permanent basis. Matri highlighted the manager’s seriousness and his understanding of the demands required at the club.

When Tudor first took charge, it was expected that his appointment would be short term. Juventus were pursuing the return of Antonio Conte at the end of last season, and initial plans centred on keeping Tudor only until that situation was resolved. However, Conte eventually committed to Napoli, leaving Juventus to continue with Tudor at the helm. This presented the Croatian with a valuable opportunity to silence critics and demonstrate his managerial capabilities.

Tudor’s Early Impact at Juventus

Since assuming the role, Tudor has impressed with the way he has handled the team. His work during pre-season allowed him to begin shaping the side, and supporters now expect to see an improvement in performance levels. Within a relatively short period, he has instilled the belief that he could be the right figure to guide Juventus forward.

According to Calciomercato, Matri praised the current manager, saying, “I see Tudor as a serious coach, certainly not a passing one. The pride of coaching Juventus pushes him to give more. But he knows football; you don’t need to know the Juventus world to make an impact. He’s doing well because he’s shown he can handle complex situations. His biggest task now is to develop the team they’ve given him, but at least this time he’s had time to work. Juventus, in this sense, already has a clear identity, a defined physiognomy.”

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

A Serious Manager for the Long Term

Matri’s remarks reflect a belief that Tudor’s role should not be considered temporary. The Croatian has demonstrated composure, tactical awareness, and the ability to deal with challenging circumstances. His work has already given Juventus a clearer structure and sense of identity.

In Matri’s view, Tudor has the qualities to remain in charge beyond the current campaign, combining his football knowledge with a professional approach. With time to continue developing the squad, there is optimism that Juventus can achieve stability and success under his guidance.