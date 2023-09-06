Former Juventus player Alessandro Matri has weighed in on the Serie A title race for the current season, expressing some reservations about Juventus’ prospects of clinching the championship.

While the Bianconeri have made a strong start to the campaign and are considered contenders for the league title, Matri acknowledges that they face formidable competition. Clubs like AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Napoli are also strong contenders, with the two Milan sides notably bolstering their squads during the recent transfer window.

Juventus, not being involved in European competitions this season, is expected to perform well in the domestic league. However, Matri appears to have doubts about their ability to secure the title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I see Inter as the favourites. Napoli leaves me with some doubts: they are strong, but I think Kim’s departure could weigh heavily. Milan has strengthened a lot and it is still a surprise because with so many new players they immediately had a good impact. Then I put Juve, Atalanta and Lazio for fourth place. Would I include Juve in the fight for the scudetto? I still see them a little behind . It’s true that they don’t have the cups and on a physical level they can be an advantage, but for players accustomed to playing every three days the long week can become more difficult.”

Juve FC Says

Winning the league is not an easy feat and we know how tough it will be to even break into the top four.

However, we have some of the finest players around and expect the team to deliver top performances in most of their matches, which is a recipe for success.