Although he has acknowledged clear improvements at Juventus in recent weeks, Alessandro Matri believes the team are still capable of reaching a higher level. The Bianconeri have looked far more organised and competitive since beginning their work under Luciano Spalletti, and performances have reflected a noticeable step forward. There is a growing sense that the team are moving in the right direction after a challenging period.

Spalletti is already proving to be an effective appointment, meeting the expectations many had when he was chosen. His influence has brought greater structure and confidence, and there is belief that he will deliver stronger results than those achieved under Juventus’ recent managers. The progress made so far has been encouraging, particularly in terms of consistency and tactical clarity.

Signs of progress under Spalletti

Matri has followed Juventus closely throughout the season and has welcomed the improvement shown on the pitch. Recent results have been positive, and the team have demonstrated resilience and cohesion in several demanding matches. However, despite this progress, there remains an acceptance that the squad is not yet complete.

According to Matri, there are still gaps in quality within the current group. While effort and organisation have improved, certain areas lack the level required to compete consistently at the highest standard. These shortcomings, he suggests, could be addressed if Juventus are able to strengthen wisely in the transfer market.

Transfer needs and Matri’s view

It remains uncertain how active Juventus will be in the next transfer window, particularly given financial considerations. Matri believes that only high quality additions would truly elevate the team and allow them to take a decisive step forward. He pointed to the impact a top level midfielder could have on the squad.

Speaking according to Tuttojuve, Matri said, “The transfer market? To make the leap in quality, quality investments would be needed, and honestly, I don’t know if the club can afford them at this stage. Just to be clear, someone like Tonali would turn things around, but I don’t know if that’s feasible now.”

His comments reflect a balance between optimism and realism. While Juventus are improving, Matri’s assessment suggests that further progress may depend on whether the club can back that momentum with the right level of investment in the coming weeks.